Houston stuns Memphis with 19-point 4th-quarter comeback on the road

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Few teams have been more disappointing than Houston this season, but the Cougars found a way to surprise everyone on Friday.

Entering the week with a 2-3 record despite being ranked to start the season, Houston was eventually staring at a fourth loss against Memphis. The Tigers took a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter with Houston again looking in disarray.

Amazingly, Memphis would score on every drive for the rest of the game, but that didn't stop Houston. It responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive but failed the two-point attempt to shrink the deficit to 26-13. Memphis responded with a field goal, and then things started to get bananas.

Jayce Rogers gave Houston an instant touchdown with a 100-yard return. After another failed two-point attempt, the score was 29-19.

Another Memphis field goal followed, at which point Houston was down 13 points with around four minutes to work with. Much of that time got eaten on the ensuing 12-play, 75-yard drive that saw the Cougars convert a seven-yard and 11-yard fourth-down attempt.

Then came a touchdown from Clayton Tune to KeSean Carter. 32-26 Memphis.

Then came a successful tip-drill onside kick.

Then, finally, the game-winning touchdown, again from Tune to Carter.

All told, Houston scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with two in the final two minutes. That'll make for a fun Friday night in Memphis.

Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
HOUSTON, TX
