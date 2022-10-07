ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process

Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
AVON, CO

