Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Volunteers renovate home for youth football coach whose house burned down
SALT LAKE CITY — A Murray Youth Football coach whose house burned down this summer is thanking his “little angels.” His family now has a new place to live – donated, renovated and decorated by dozens of volunteers. “My reaction was just lots of love,” said...
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process
Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
Comments / 0