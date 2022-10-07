Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are The Top 6 Diners in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBird In Hand, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
bctv.org
Olivet Boys & Girls Club, RACC Announce “Blue Door to RACC” Scholarship Program
Starting Tuesday, October 12th, Olivet Boys & Girls Club, in partnership with Reading Area Community College (RACC), will pilot a workforce training program for Olivet Team members. The goal of the program is to continue to strengthen the Club’s ability to serve youth and families in addition to building a workforce pipeline and the future career potential of Team members.
bctv.org
Community Spotlight on The Berks Community Health Center “Wellness on Wheels”
Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides high quality healthcare to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Serving the residents of Berks County with four locations in Reading: 430 North 2nd Street, 1040 Liggett Avenue, 838 Penn Street and 1110 Rockland Street. The...
bctv.org
Daniel Boone Homestead Announces Heritage Day Fall Festival
The Daniel Boone Homestead Associates are excited to celebrate the arrival of fall with the return of the Homestead’s annual Heritage Day event. This living history event features a variety of eighteenth-century demonstrations, trades, and hands-on activities. These include blacksmithing, gunbuilding, leatherworking, hearth cooking, sawmill operation, and much more. The event will also feature a limited number of craft and specialty food vendors as well as fall activities for children.
bctv.org
Student entrepreneur hosts mental health awareness walk with Active Minds
Event to raise awareness during Alvernia’s Homecoming & Family Weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the You Matter Movement and the Alvernia Active Minds Chapter are partnering to host the inaugural “Get Moving with You Matter: Mental Health Awareness Walk” from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting at the Student Center on Alvernia University’s campus to conclude Homecoming & Family Weekend.
This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them
Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
bctv.org
Reading Hospital Names VP of Orthopedics, Trauma, and Critical Care Services
Reading Hospital announced Thursday that Amanda McNicholas, DNP, MBA, CRNP, will take on additional responsibilities as part of the leadership team at Reading Hospital. In this new role, she will work closely with the Trauma Center leadership team to enhance Reading Hospital’s Level One trauma program and will also partner with Vice President of Perioperative and Procedural Services and orthopedic surgeons to optimize those services. Dr. McNicholas will also continue in her role as Tower Health’s Chief Advanced Practice Provider Officer.
WGAL
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
FOX43.com
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
Is the West Chester Open-Air Market Here to Stay for Good?
After another successful year, West Chester officials are considering making the Open-Air Market on Gay Street permanent, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The issue was discussed during a special meeting held on Wednesday. The consultant who was hired by the borough to examine future Gay Street closures through a survey of residents, businesses, and visitors determined that permanent changes would cost around $1.1 million.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
