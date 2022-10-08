ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hill, KS

Andover falls in OT

ANDOVER, Kansas—It was a frosty night at Andover District Stadium, as fans were treated to football weather for the first time as summer turns to fall. The football on the field matched the cold weather, as the Andover Trojans and the Valley Center Hornets met each other in an absolute rock fest for four quarters. Neither team could get away from the other in regulation, but the Hornets grabbed the lead on the first play of overtime and then later forced an interception to cement a gritty 1912 defeat for Andover.
Butler dominates McDougle Tech

EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
Wichita, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Wichita South High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00. The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00.
Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright

On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Stopping in Toronto, KS for Arnett’s Place

While in Toronto, KS, a friend and I decided to stop by a recently opened restaurant called Arnett’s Place. The restaurant’s owner used to work at various restaurants in Wichita, including Angelo’s. His new place opened about four months ago in Toronto, which is a couple miles off KS-105.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
Students among local actors to get role in new movie

A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
