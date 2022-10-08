Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Flinthills volleyball wins 31st consecutive game, prepares for postseason run
ROSALIA, Kansas—When she’s off the court, Harlee Randall may be a bit quiet and reserved. However, when she’s on the court, the sophomore middle blocker makes the most noise. Randall had 19 kills as Flinthills beat Olpe, 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-14), in a rare three-set match for...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Andover falls in OT
ANDOVER, Kansas—It was a frosty night at Andover District Stadium, as fans were treated to football weather for the first time as summer turns to fall. The football on the field matched the cold weather, as the Andover Trojans and the Valley Center Hornets met each other in an absolute rock fest for four quarters. Neither team could get away from the other in regulation, but the Hornets grabbed the lead on the first play of overtime and then later forced an interception to cement a gritty 1912 defeat for Andover.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler dominates McDougle Tech
EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
Wichita, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Wichita South High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00. The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright
On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Wichita restaurant giving proceeds to fallen deputy’s family
A restaurant in Wichita is giving part of its proceeds to the family of a local fallen deputy.
wichitabyeb.com
Stopping in Toronto, KS for Arnett’s Place
While in Toronto, KS, a friend and I decided to stop by a recently opened restaurant called Arnett’s Place. The restaurant’s owner used to work at various restaurants in Wichita, including Angelo’s. His new place opened about four months ago in Toronto, which is a couple miles off KS-105.
Update: No additional victims found after fire burns two homes in downtown Wichita on Saturday
One person was found dead after a three-alarm fire burned two homes in downtown Wichita Saturday night.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Wichita house where Kirstie Alley played real-life Cinderella is up for auction
A Forest Hills home that will be auctioned this week once got some national attention for being the place of actress Kirstie Alley’s first job.
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
tsnews.com
Students among local actors to get role in new movie
A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
