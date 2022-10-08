ANDOVER, Kansas—It was a frosty night at Andover District Stadium, as fans were treated to football weather for the first time as summer turns to fall. The football on the field matched the cold weather, as the Andover Trojans and the Valley Center Hornets met each other in an absolute rock fest for four quarters. Neither team could get away from the other in regulation, but the Hornets grabbed the lead on the first play of overtime and then later forced an interception to cement a gritty 1912 defeat for Andover.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO