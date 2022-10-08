Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
Young players making Red Wings’ roster decisions more difficult
DETROIT – Several young players competing for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings have maximized their opportunity in the preseason. If they are sent to Grand Rapids, in some cases it will be more due to numbers than their performance. Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno, forwards on the...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
Homer-ific! Detroit Red Wings have a new, ambitious No. 96 in Jake Walman
Jake Walman needed a new number to wear, because the No. 8 he briefly wore last season with the Detroit Red Wings had been given to a newcomer. He liked his birth year, so he googled "Red Wings" and "96" to see what that would look like. The results came up with page after page of Tomas Holmstrom, the former 10th-round pick who went on to win four Stanley Cups and play more than 1,000 games with the Wings.
