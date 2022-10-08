Jake Walman needed a new number to wear, because the No. 8 he briefly wore last season with the Detroit Red Wings had been given to a newcomer. He liked his birth year, so he googled "Red Wings" and "96" to see what that would look like. The results came up with page after page of Tomas Holmstrom, the former 10th-round pick who went on to win four Stanley Cups and play more than 1,000 games with the Wings.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO