Hutch Post

🏈 Hutch High Salthawks uses solid ground game to win over Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks have thrown the ball more this season than most, but Friday night at Gowans Stadium they had to rely on their run game to pull away from Campus 28-7. Nic Lange was 4 for 13 for 49 yards and an interception by way of the pass, but the Hutch High run game produced 326 yards on 47 plays with Senior Noah Khokhar rushing for 150 yard on 11 carries.
KVOE

Three Emporia High girls tennis players qualify for state

Three Emporia High tennis players have qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Andover. Freshman Kali Keough qualified in singles play with a second-place finish at Saturday’s regional held at the Emporia High Tennis Courts. Joining Keough at state will be the doubles team of freshman...
