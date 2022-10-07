HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks have thrown the ball more this season than most, but Friday night at Gowans Stadium they had to rely on their run game to pull away from Campus 28-7. Nic Lange was 4 for 13 for 49 yards and an interception by way of the pass, but the Hutch High run game produced 326 yards on 47 plays with Senior Noah Khokhar rushing for 150 yard on 11 carries.

