Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma high school softball: Class 3A-B fastpitch state semifinal roundup
The Oklahoma Classes 3A-B state fastpitch softball semifinals continued on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. Here’s a recap of the action:. Presley Lucas was just focusing on not letting the moment get too big. In the top of the seventh inning her senior sister, Tinley Lucas,...
Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley defeats Klamath Union 54-7 in homecoming game
Henley High’s homecoming featured neon lights and the students dressed in neon colors. The Hornets were not fazed by the flashing lights.
🏈 Hutch High Salthawks uses solid ground game to win over Campus
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks have thrown the ball more this season than most, but Friday night at Gowans Stadium they had to rely on their run game to pull away from Campus 28-7. Nic Lange was 4 for 13 for 49 yards and an interception by way of the pass, but the Hutch High run game produced 326 yards on 47 plays with Senior Noah Khokhar rushing for 150 yard on 11 carries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Three Emporia High girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High tennis players have qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Andover. Freshman Kali Keough qualified in singles play with a second-place finish at Saturday’s regional held at the Emporia High Tennis Courts. Joining Keough at state will be the doubles team of freshman...
Comments / 0