Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Rally Comes Up Short in 3-2 Loss To Grambling in SWAC Round Up
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-17, 3-3 SWAC) battled through five sets but ran out of gas in that final frame, falling 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 8-15) to Grambling (8-8, 5-1 SWAC) in the Day 1 finale of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Round Up in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 9.
aamusports.com
Offensive Barrage Out Of Half By Grambling Sinks Alabama A&M 2-0 in SWAC Action
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a scoreless first half, with a position player in goal, Alabama A&M (3-8-1, 1-2-1 SWAC) had one bad minute that determined their fate as they fell 2-0 to Grambling (6-7-2, 3-1-2 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Sunday, October 9. With...
aamusports.com
Tapscott Dishes Out 41 Assists As Alabama A&M Downs Prairie View 3-0
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-16, 3-2 SWAC) delivered a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 in their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Round Up opener over Prairie View (3-17, 1-3 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 9. PVAMU would come out...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Set To Wrap Brief Two-Game Homestand Against Grambling
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (3-7-1, 1-1-1 SWAC) is set to close out a brief two-game homestand as they host Grambling (5-7-2, 2-1-2 SWAC) in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Sunday, October 9. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. at Bulldog Field. The Bulldogs are right back...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Set To Host SWAC Round Up; Face Prairie View, Grambling and Arkansas-Pine Bluff
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (3-16, 2-2 SWAC) is set to host the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Round Up featuring nine league matches, including three for the Bulldogs, from October 9-10 at Elmore Gymnasium with each day beginning at 9 a.m. A&M will face Prairie View (3-16,...
Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals
Welcome into Shorty Ogle Stadium for the News 19 Week Seven Jack's Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals.
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
One person injured after possible stabbing in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a cutting.
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
WAAY-TV
Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville
Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. Thousands of activists advocated for abortion...
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
