Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Rally Comes Up Short in 3-2 Loss To Grambling in SWAC Round Up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-17, 3-3 SWAC) battled through five sets but ran out of gas in that final frame, falling 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 8-15) to Grambling (8-8, 5-1 SWAC) in the Day 1 finale of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Round Up in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 9.
aamusports.com

Tapscott Dishes Out 41 Assists As Alabama A&M Downs Prairie View 3-0

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-16, 3-2 SWAC) delivered a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 in their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Round Up opener over Prairie View (3-17, 1-3 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 9. PVAMU would come out...
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
WAAY-TV

Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville

Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. Thousands of activists advocated for abortion...
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
