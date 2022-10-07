Read full article on original website
Related
Every "Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror" Episode, Ranked
For better or for worse, The Simpsons has gone diabolical every Halloween for more than thirty years.
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
Comments / 0