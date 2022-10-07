Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Observations from USU basketball’s Blue/White scrimmage – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State basketball held its annual Blue/White scrimmage in front of a solid crowd of fans and displayed a level of energy befitting a team with a lot of athletes eager to play and prove themselves. For fans, Friday’s two-hour scrimmage was the first — and only...
kslsports.com
Box Elder Spoils Senior Night For Bonneville With Blowout Win
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah – The Box Elder Bees scored 37 unanswered points to blow out the Bonneville Lakers on Game Night Live. The Lakers hosted the Bees at Bonneville High School on Friday, October 7. Box Elder blew out Bonneville, 37-8. On the first play of the night, the...
kvnutalk
Aggies come up huge in clutch, break 4-game skid with win over Air Force – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For two straight games, Utah State put together a solid quarter here, a good half there, but never put forward a complete game of winning football. Finally, when it began to matter most, the Aggies made winning plays in its 34-27 homecoming victory over Air Force. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvnutalk
Ground breaking scheduled for new Logan fire station – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The public is invited to a ground breaking ceremony for the new Logan City Fire Station, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Station 70 will be built at 200 North 100 East, across the street from the existing building. Logan City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said in addition...
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
kvnutalk
Logan City officials announce holiday closures for Columbus Day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Officials here have announced modified city schedules for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 10. All city offices — including City Hall, the Logan Library and Logan Cemetery – will be closed on Monday. “Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as...
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah State vs. Air Force: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Utah State Aggies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.4 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Utah State and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Aggies' 49-45 win from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usustatesman.com
Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft
On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds.
KSLTV
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
kvnutalk
County Clerk’s staff prepared for ‘transparent, safe, secure’ election – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — The members of the Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s staff are preparing for what they intend to be a “transparent, safe and secure election for the citizens of Cache County” in November. As a kick-off for the general election cycle, Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield is inviting...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening to shoot woman in the head – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman repeatedly and threatening to shoot her. Samuel A. Cullumber was ordered to serve three more months behind bars after a judge said he deserved the additional time because of the harm caused the victim.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
kvnutalk
Providence man pleads guilty to raping three women – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Providence man has pleaded guilty to raping three women, four years ago. Wyatt D. Martin has been in the Cache County Jail since Oct. 8, 2018, being held without bail. According to court staff, Martin accepted a plea agreement Wednesday morning in 1st District Court....
Comments / 0