hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
kmaland.com
Brown's record setting night carries Clarinda to shootout victory over Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Tadyn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian. It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
247Sports
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
KCCI.com
Perry school district addresses canceled varsity football program, sharing what's to come
PERRY, Iowa — The Perry Community School District says the future for the district's football program looks bright, following this week's announcement that the varsity team's remaining schedule would be canceled due to player injuries. "We put the safety of our kids first," said Clark Wicks, the superintendent for...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
iheart.com
Urbandale Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money
(Urbandale, IA) -- Counterfeit money has been showing up in Urbandale. Police say counterfeit coins and $20 bills have been turning up at local businesses. In a social media post, they explain that these counterfeits feature small markings like foreign symbols or letters or words like “COPY,” “MOTION PICTURE MONEY,” and “PLAY MONEY.”
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
Des Moines Mountain bike park proposal faces opposition
A rezoning request to allow for a 50-acre mountain bike park on Des Moines' eastern border has met resistance from more than a dozen neighbors.Enough responded in opposition to a city survey to require a supermajority approval — at least six of seven votes — by the city council later this month in order for the project to move forward.Why it matters: The Copper Creek Mountain Bike Park could be an important boost for recreation in eastern Polk County, Supervisor Tom Hockensmith tells Axios.Yes, but: Some of the points made by opponents are about issues that could affect the wider...
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
