Baton Rouge, LA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
WAFB

Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30

During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
Baton Rouge, LA

