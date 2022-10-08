Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly prepares for more LSU O-line changes, updates the status of two starting linemen
LSU coach Brian Kelly joked that he looked forward to putting together LSU's sixth offensive line combination going into the Florida game. During last Friday's walkthroughs, starting left tackle Will Campbell was driven off in an ambulance after an "episode," treated for dehydration during a weekend-long stay at the hospital.
NOLA.com
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Patience in Brian Kelly's process needed to get back to the 'LSU standard'
Brian Kelly tried to find the words for where his LSU football program is 10 months and six games into his tenure. “This process is a process,” he said. “I know that’s going to be a terrible quote for everybody, but that’s the reality of it.”
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly believes in his run defense, but LSU will face toughest opponent in the ground game at Florida
LSU gave up a season-high of 263 rushing yards against Tennessee on Saturday and will face the nation's No. 19 rushing offense this weekend in Gainesville. Through its first five games, LSU's defense was giving up an average of 110 yards on the ground per game, limiting Mississippi State to 75 and New Mexico to 41.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
LSU researchers join team studying coastal wetlands, methane emissions for global research
Using Louisiana's unique wetlands as their research lab, a group of LSU researchers will join a team studying methane emissions and develop critical coastal research that could predict how emissions could impact coastal wetlands in the next century. According to LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences associate professor Haosheng...
NOLA.com
It's like molecular speed dating: LSU using artificial intelligence in cancer treatments
A team of LSU researchers has developed a way to determine which drug therapies work best against an individual's unique type of cancer, possibly providing a way to find cures more quickly and make treatment more affordable. The interdisciplinary team includes researchers from the School of Veterinary Medicine, College of...
NOLA.com
Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil
If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
brproud.com
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
Teenagers were 'armed to the teeth' at Hammond party that turned deadly, police say
HAMMOND, La. — Teenagers came to a Hammond high school party "armed to the teeth" the night a 16-year-old was killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis. Travis says the victim, 16-year-old Leonard Williams, was an innocent bystander and trying to escape the shootout when he...
wbrz.com
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
Gunman kills 4 in Louisiana shooting spree before turning the gun on himself
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
wbrz.com
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
