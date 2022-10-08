ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Steve Vai - Inviolate Tour

Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Vai is coming to Dallas for his brand new Inviolate Tour! See him live at House Of Blues on Sat, Oct 8 at 7:00pm.
