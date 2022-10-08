Read full article on original website
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report says a record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital of Port-Au-Prince. The U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization say unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians “in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.” The analysis released Friday by a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and international humanitarian organizations paints a grim picture of escalating hunger in Haiti.
Chile issues first non-binary national identity document
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shane Cienfuegos is the first person in Chile’s history to receive a non-binary national identity document. The 29-year-old who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile obtained the document Friday after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle. Cienfuegos told reporters that “this isn’t my victory; it’s a collective victory” while showing off the ID card, which has an “X” for the Sex entry rather than male or female..
Nigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festival
IGBO-ORA, Nigeria (AP) — Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria’s southwestern city of Igbo-Ora. Local chief Jimoh Titiloye says nearly every family in the city has twins or other multiple births. For the past 12 years Igbo-Ora has held an annual international twins festival. This year more than 1,000 sets of twins took part in the event in Igbo-Ora, located 135 kilometers (83 miles) south of Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos. There is no known scientific explanation the high rate of twins in Igbo-Ora, 135 kilometers (83 miles) south of Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos. But many in the city believe it can be traced to women’s diets which include a local delicacy called amala that is made from yam flour.
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say they have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. Friday’s statement said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa. Faced with bleak economic prospects and a deepening political crisis, Tunisians increasingly put their lives in danger to try to reach Europe in search of a better life. The coast guard has thwarted more than 1,500 attempts at illegal migration to Italy from January to September 2022, involving entire families including nearly 2,500 children.
