If you have ever been to a TCC production and have experienced "Sean's rules," you know better than to sing along. Well, some policies must come to an end - for at least one concert. We invite you to SING ALONG to the songs that made the 70's one of the most amazing decades for music. Not to mention the social and political shift that unfolded during this truly revolutionary time in our lives. So, for this very special, once-in-a-lifetime (seriously) concert, you will have a chance to join the Turtle Creek Chorale and celebrate the exciting, provocative, and fabulous music of this storied decade. To demonstrate our ongoing commitment to racial equity, this concert will feature an entire section devoted to the songs of Motown and other Black artists during this time in our lives. Don't worry, you won't have to remember the lyrics on your own - we'll provide them for you. And, maybe even a disco ball. Bell-bottom pants, however, will not be provided.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO