Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Adds a Turbo, Drops the V6
Toyota replaces the outgoing V6 with a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This new engine makes 30 fewer horsepower than the outgoing V6 but makes 47 lb-ft more torque. Toyota says you can expect to see the 2023 Highlander at dealers later this...
The Auto Chanel
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Oct 9, 2022 Suzuka Bradley Lord Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications. Tel: +44 1280 844484 A weather-affected Sunday in Suzuka sees a...
2023 Honda SUVs: A Guide to the Latest CR-V, Pilot, Passport, and More
Choosing the right SUV for you can be difficult. If you've narrowed it down to 2023 Honda SUVs, here is a guide that will help. The post 2023 Honda SUVs: A Guide to the Latest CR-V, Pilot, Passport, and More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand
As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan
Despite its fuel efficiency and affordable starting price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has four qualities that annoyed Consumer Reports test drivers. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Lexus LC 500
• Dynamic handling based on Lexus Driving Signature. •Extension of Connected Services to 10-year subscription. Since its inception, the LC 500 family has represented a harmonious blend of emotional design and top tier driving performance. Through a process of continuous improvement, or kaizen, Lexus engineers consistently refine the flagship sports coupe. Building upon last year's updates to wheels, suspension and vehicle stability control, the LC 500 and LC 500h return for 2023 with additional suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy.
