Autoweek.com

The 2023 Toyota Highlander Adds a Turbo, Drops the V6

Toyota replaces the outgoing V6 with a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This new engine makes 30 fewer horsepower than the outgoing V6 but makes 47 lb-ft more torque. Toyota says you can expect to see the 2023 Highlander at dealers later this...
The Auto Chanel

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Below are the past week's important, relevant, semi-secret, or snappy automotive news, opinions and insider back stories presented as expertly crafted easy-to-understand automotive universe news nuggets. ... Continue reading. Oct 9, 2022 Suzuka Bradley Lord Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications. Tel: +44 1280 844484 A weather-affected Sunday in Suzuka sees a...
RideApart

Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand

As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.
conceptcarz.com

2023 Lexus LC 500

• Dynamic handling based on Lexus Driving Signature. •Extension of Connected Services to 10-year subscription. Since its inception, the LC 500 family has represented a harmonious blend of emotional design and top tier driving performance. Through a process of continuous improvement, or kaizen, Lexus engineers consistently refine the flagship sports coupe. Building upon last year's updates to wheels, suspension and vehicle stability control, the LC 500 and LC 500h return for 2023 with additional suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy.
