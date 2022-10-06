Read full article on original website
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
Police: Bridgeport hookah lounge raided for illegal armed security and no alcohol permit
BRIDGEPORT — City police have charged nine men they say were found serving as unlicensed security guards or illegally dispensing alcohol at a local hookah lounge during a raid early Sunday. Two of the men charged had previously been convicted of felonies, according to Bridgeport police, making it a...
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Letter to the editor: A call to action on gun violence
Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by guns. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. The moniker, “You are in...
Bridgeport man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 12-year-old boy in 2018
BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting nearly four years ago. Dressed in a white prison jumpsuit, Tajay Chambers showed no emotion as he stood before Superior Court Judge...
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
Shelton seeking $3.6M in CT grants for major projects
SHELTON — The city is seeking state grants that, if obtained, would provide millions of dollars for major construction work downtown and for the Constitution Boulevard extension. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted to allow the city to apply for two Connecticut Community Challenge grants —...
Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
Art Town: Is there a future for the Westport Art Museum?
A few years ago, we wrote about the dream, dating back almost 50 years, that artists Leonard Fisher and Burt Chernow had to establish a Westport Art Museum. A committee of artists, hosted by the now defunct Westport Arts Center, and led by Leonard Fisher, was formed, and over the next two years this esteemed group curated a group of works by renowned Westport artists from the past, and an exciting exhibition was planned. Fisher created a video showing the importance these artists had in making Westport into a community that became nationally recognized as an esteemed art town. Fisher’s video also addressed many of the contemporary artists who continue to keep Westport at the forefront of the arts.
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
'Disney On Ice: Into the Magic' comes to Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Arena in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Disney On Ice will return to Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena with its tour of "Into the Magic" from Dec. 22–26. Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will bring fans on an adventure across raging seas with Moana,...
Mueffelmann’s 4 goals leads Greenwich field hockey over Trumbull
Senior Klara Mueffelmann scored four goals as host Greenwich defeated Trumbull, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Cardinal Stadium. Mueffelmann gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 6:28 left in the first quarter. After scoreless second quarter, Mueffelmann gave the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage with a goal just two minutes into the third quarter. She then added her third goal 10 minutes later and completed her scoring with a tally with 6:25 left in the contest.
