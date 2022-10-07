Read full article on original website
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
In a recent study published in Polymers, researchers synthesized and evaluated a silver and polyurethane nanocomposite surface coating material that exhibits antiviral activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. During the initial stages of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), when the route of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was...
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
The world is rethinking nuclear power plants in the face of climate change. Your average plant produces 8,000 times more power than fossil fuels and is environmentally friendly. There's one massive caveat, though, in the form of nuclear disasters, such as the 1986 Chernobyl incident and the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
A research team has recently developed an anode-free lithium battery that can go 391 miles (630 km) on a single charge. The newly created anode-free battery has a volumetric energy density of 977Wh/L, which is 40 percent greater than the conventional batteries, while the conventional batteries have a volumetric energy density of 700wh/L.
This could fast-track the shift to clean energy.
NASA's Solid-state Architecture Batteries for Enhanced Rechargeability and Safety (SABERS) project has reached a research milestone, announced the agency. After a few years of experiments and university partnerships, NASA's solid-state battery has hit the whopping 500 Wh/kg energy density, double that of the typical electric car, allowing it to propel electric planes even.
New York, USA – October 7, 2022 – The past decade has witnessed the increasing popularity of graphene quantum dots (GQDs) in many fields. As novel fluorescent materials, GQDs have received considerable attention. Earlier this month, the New York-based chemical company, Alfa Chemistry, released a series of graphene quantum dot modification options for its global clients.
Austria’s Lithoz is adding to its ceramic 3D printing portfolio though the acquisition of CerAMing, a German startup that has pioneered a process it calls layer-wise slurry disposition (LSD). The new asset is said to fill out the variety of offerings that Lithoz has, giving it a third, novel method for additive manufacturing (AM) with ceramics.
Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has begun fuel cell recycling in China. Located in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, the plant is refining and recycling the platinum group metal content from membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), a key component of an automotive fuel cell, from Unilia, one of the world's leading providers of fuel cell stack technology.
KEYS - Free Report) is focusing on comprehensive test solutions that will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles (EV) for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights. Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions includes Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers...
U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate its development of zero-emission power systems for commercial aviation.[Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate...
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
Scientists have invented a low-cost device capable of harvesting energy from just a light breeze.A team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore were able to generate electricity from winds with a velocity as low as 2 metres per second. Conventional wind turbines currently need wind speeds of at least 3.5m/s to generate power.The wind harvester device has the potential to replace batteries in a variety of applications, according to the researchers.“Our invention has been shown to effectively harness this sustainable source of energy to charge batteries and light LEDs, demonstrating its potential as an energy generator to power the...
The round was led by TPG Rise Climate and joined by new investors GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Existing investors ArcelorMittal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners, The Engine, NGP ETP, Temasek, Prelude Ventures and VamosVentures provided follow-on capital. Such large rounds are becoming...
Scientists at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as micro-robotics or biomedicine by using additive manufacturing. Published in the Advanced Functional Materials on February 6, the printed microstructures are made from cutting-edge substances known as smart polymers, whose size and mechanical characteristics can be precisely and on-demand adjusted.
It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
