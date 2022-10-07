Scientists have invented a low-cost device capable of harvesting energy from just a light breeze.A team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore were able to generate electricity from winds with a velocity as low as 2 metres per second. Conventional wind turbines currently need wind speeds of at least 3.5m/s to generate power.The wind harvester device has the potential to replace batteries in a variety of applications, according to the researchers.“Our invention has been shown to effectively harness this sustainable source of energy to charge batteries and light LEDs, demonstrating its potential as an energy generator to power the...

