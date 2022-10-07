ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

mymoinfo.com

Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback

(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Potosi, MO
Missouri Education
Potosi, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

One of the Schmidt-Kassel Couples

Lena Amalia Kassel is today’s birthday girl. She was born in Perry County, but, like so many other young women from this rural area, found work and a husband in St. Louis, and spent the rest of her life in the big city. Lena was born on October 7, 1898, the daughter of Phillip and Magdalena (Hopfer) Kassel. The photo of Lena’s parents shown below was taken when they were quite old.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else

ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue

ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
psouthtreaty.com

The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s

In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
VALLEY PARK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO

