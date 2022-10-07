Read full article on original website
The Buford-Carty Farmstead has provided for generations of families in Reynolds County, Missouri
Powers, Mathew and Clio Admin. "Buford–Carty Farmstead and Museum." Clio: Your Guide to History. The Buford-Carty Farmstead built in 1847 is a product of history that crossed through various generations. It was a one-and-one-half-story cabin. In 2004, the farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
mymoinfo.com
Public Comment Period Underway for New Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan
(Potosi) Public comment can be made until October 31st on the Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan can be reviewed on the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, meramecregion.org. The plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by county along with the county’s approved 2018 plan.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
myleaderpaper.com
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
lutheranmuseum.com
One of the Schmidt-Kassel Couples
Lena Amalia Kassel is today’s birthday girl. She was born in Perry County, but, like so many other young women from this rural area, found work and a husband in St. Louis, and spent the rest of her life in the big city. Lena was born on October 7, 1898, the daughter of Phillip and Magdalena (Hopfer) Kassel. The photo of Lena’s parents shown below was taken when they were quite old.
Time to protect plants ahead of first frost this weekend
Thursday was another warm day, but the forecast tells us colder air is on the way. Now is the time to prepare your plants if you want to extend the growing season.
KSDK
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo loses an animal member today, after almost two decades of living at the zoo.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested
A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
