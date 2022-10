Dr. Lisa VanHoose, MPH, FAPTA, clinical professor of Physical Therapy at Baylor University and founder of the Ujima Center, presents “Building Fearless Communities of Practice in an Ever-changing World.” The lecture is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Brubaker Hall 201. The lecture is in person, and attendees are encouraged; those who cannot attend in person can view the lecture via Zoom.

