South Florida men’s soccer came out victorious in its fourth conference matchup against No. 14 Tulsa 2-1 on Sunday night after a game filled with fouls and yellow cards. In their victory, the Bulls (3-3-3, 2-0-2 AAC) remained offensively aggressive throughout the match with 10 shots in the first half and 16 shots in the second against the Golden Hurricane (6-2-2, 2-2-1 AAC).

TULSA, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO