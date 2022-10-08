Read full article on original website
Oracle
Men’s soccer takes down No. 14 Tulsa
South Florida men’s soccer came out victorious in its fourth conference matchup against No. 14 Tulsa 2-1 on Sunday night after a game filled with fouls and yellow cards. In their victory, the Bulls (3-3-3, 2-0-2 AAC) remained offensively aggressive throughout the match with 10 shots in the first half and 16 shots in the second against the Golden Hurricane (6-2-2, 2-2-1 AAC).
Oracle
Takeaways: Flashbacks of ranked opponent heartbreaker
USF got some deja vu on Saturday in its close loss to yet another ranked team. The Bulls led the game against No. 24 Cincinnati 17-14 at halftime, but ultimately lost 28-24. This was similar to their 31-28 matchup against then-No. 18 Florida on Sept. 17. Despite the lengthening injury...
Oracle
USF comes up short in heartbreaker against No. 24 Cincinnati
South Florida football fell short 28-24 against No. 24 Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium on Saturday, marking a fourth straight loss for the season. Despite USF (1-5, 0-2) starting fast in the first half, it was not enough to compete with the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0). USF showed improvements in comparison to...
Oracle
USF prepares for Homecoming Week
Excitement around campus builds as students, faculty and alumni prepare to cover the campuses in green and gold for Homecoming Week. The budget for this year’s weeklong festivities is $283,128, according to Center for Student Involvement (CSI) Associate Director Joshua Wilson, an increase from last year’s budget of $276,250.
Oracle
2 Chainz to be first Homecoming performer at Yuengling since 2019
Homecoming Week will have a special treat for fans of hip-hop and rap as 2 Chainz will be performing Thursday in the Yuengling Center. The show, which will be opened by Ben Reilly, begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. 2 Chainz is expected to finish performing at 10 p.m.
Oracle
OPINION: Small business loan program helps Tampa companies rebuild
As Hurricane Ian swept across the state, it devastated many Floridians. Small business owners got hit particularly hard. In response to this, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available to small businesses in 22 counties that were economically or physically damaged in the storm, as stated in an Oct. 4 press release by DeSantis’ staff.
