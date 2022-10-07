MAWHAH, N.J. — The New Jersey City University men's soccer team, lead once again by junior forward Maximo Vargas (Montevideo, Uruguay/The British Schools) as he scored twice, fell behind early on against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) foe Ramapo College on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8. The Gothic Knights then scored twice within an 11-minute span to start the second half and took a 2-1 lead with just under 30 minutes to play. However, the hosting-Roadrunners tallied a 75th-minute goal to tie it up at 2-2, which is how the match would finish.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO