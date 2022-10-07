Read full article on original website
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's soccer team played its most competitive New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) match of the season this afternoon, Saturday, Oct. 8, as the Gothic Knights played evenly all day long with Ramapo College at the Thomas M. Gerrity Athletic Complex. NJCU was able to tie it up early in the second half, but a 74th-minute score by the Roadrunners seeled the match at 2-1 in the road team's favor.
MAWHAH, N.J. — The New Jersey City University men's soccer team, lead once again by junior forward Maximo Vargas (Montevideo, Uruguay/The British Schools) as he scored twice, fell behind early on against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) foe Ramapo College on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8. The Gothic Knights then scored twice within an 11-minute span to start the second half and took a 2-1 lead with just under 30 minutes to play. However, the hosting-Roadrunners tallied a 75th-minute goal to tie it up at 2-2, which is how the match would finish.
