Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texastech.com
Red Raiders collect 22 victories at Baylor Invite
WACO, Texas – The Texas Tech women's tennis team closed out a dominant weekend at the Baylor Invite on Sunday after collecting 22 total wins in just three days of competition. On day one, the women picked up 10 wins including a ranked victory. In addition, they tallied eight...
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has a difficult decision on his hands headed into the bye week.
KOCO
Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated
The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texastech.com
Kanas eclipses 1,000 kills; Jones surpasses 300 career blocks against TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team rallied against the TCU Horned Frogs, but would fall in a tough match, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 27-29, at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday night. Two Red Raiders hit major milestones in the match as Brooke Kanas eclipsed over 1,000 kills with...
Oklahoma State player geniusly uses fair catch to exploit rule book and ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
wvsportsnow.com
Necessary Information for Fans Attending West Virginia-Baylor Game
A night game in Morgantown can be a cool atmosphere, and no matter how many the West Virginia team has each season, each can feel special. But there are some thing WVU fans planning to attend next Thursday night’s battle with Baylor need to know. The game has been...
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
RELATED PEOPLE
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken
Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
WacoTrib.com
Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive
Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
One hurt after accidental shooting near Texas Tech University, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after an accidental shooting was reported in Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:00 p.m. to the 800 block of University Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments / 0