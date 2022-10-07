ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texastech.com

Red Raiders collect 22 victories at Baylor Invite

WACO, Texas – The Texas Tech women's tennis team closed out a dominant weekend at the Baylor Invite on Sunday after collecting 22 total wins in just three days of competition. On day one, the women picked up 10 wins including a ranked victory. In addition, they tallied eight...
WACO, TX
KOCO

Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated

The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Thompson
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baylor Invitational#Thomas And Susanna Brass
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy