BBC
Hunter Mathias death: Dad on trial charged with murdering baby son
A father has gone on trial charged with murdering his nine-week-old son at their home in Barnsley. Leon Mathias is believed to have swung his son, Hunter, by his legs or shaken him in November 2018, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. The baby died after he was taken to hospital...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Man to stand trial accused of Boxing Day murders of grandparents
A man is to stand trial charged with murdering his grandparents in West Lothian. Tobyn Salvatore allegedly attacked Denis and Mary Fell - both aged 73 - at their home in Livingston on Boxing Day last year. Prosecutors claim the 20-year-old killed Mr Fell by repeatedly striking him on the...
BBC
Adnan Syed: All charges dropped in Serial podcast case
US prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Baltimore man whose case garnered worldwide attention through the hit true crime podcast Serial. Adnan Syed served 23 years in prison after he was convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. But his conviction was quashed last month, and...
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Sam Rimmer: CCTV of murder suspects on electric bikes revealed
Police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool have released CCTV images of two suspects riding electric bikes. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body by gunshots on Lavrock Bank in the Dingle area of the city on 16 August. Four men,...
BBC
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
BBC
Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told
A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
BBC
Tiger that killed nine people in India shot dead
Police in India have shot dead a tiger after it killed at least nine people in Champaran, Bihar state. Dubbed the "man-eater of Champaran", the beast was killed after a hunt by around 200 police officers and district officials. Some officers patrolled on elephants to find it. The male tiger...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
BBC
Freda Walker: Woman, 86, tied up and murdered by intruder, court told
An 86-year-old woman and her husband were tied up and gagged before she was murdered, a court has heard. Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January. Her 88-year-old husband Ken was found at the scene with serious injuries and was...
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard
A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
BBC
Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told
A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
