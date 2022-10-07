Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — A 23-year-old man from Newport was hospitalized after he reportedly struck three people with his car in Oldtown, Idaho. The incident killed a female juvenile and hospitalized her grandmother and another male juvenile. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Friday at approximately...
Shoshone News Press
A busy week for the Shoshone County legal system
WALLACE — It was a busy pair of days at the Shoshone County Courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, as multiple cases proceeded through the legal system. Among them were the sentencings of Richard Rogers Jr. and Logan Silva, as well as the arraignment of accused murderer Stephanie Paris. On...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho – A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children’s grandmother was out with the children, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department issues chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) sent a notice to Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) and leadership of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying it has begun the process of declaring Camp Hope a nuisance property. The letter listed the problems they have recorded at the camp,...
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged Camp Hope shooter was searching for woman who may have stolen shooter's pistol, court documents say
The 24-year-old man accused of firing Wednesday at Camp Hope alleged a female, to whom he gave a ride, stole a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle’s glove box prior to the shooting, according to court documents. No one was injured in the shooting. James W. Rackliff was charged with...
Spokane Police arrest man accused of theft, illegally owning pistol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of trying to steal from Walmart and illegally owning a firearm. At around noon on Wednesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the Walmart on Sprague to reports of two people trying to commit theft. Deputies say they observed...
KHQ Right Now
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Fire Prevention Week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The 2022 theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” For the entire week, the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to share important information to you to keep you and your family safe. SVFD says it is important for you to know what they are sending out...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
KHQ Right Now
Suspects charged in fatal Franklin Park shooting appear in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witness testimony, DNA evidence and a phone call log helped identify the five people who now face charges in relation to a deadly shooting at Franklin Park in August, according to court documents obtained by KHQ. The shooting left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead. A medical examiner said...
