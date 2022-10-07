ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
Shoshone News Press

A busy week for the Shoshone County legal system

WALLACE — It was a busy pair of days at the Shoshone County Courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, as multiple cases proceeded through the legal system. Among them were the sentencings of Richard Rogers Jr. and Logan Silva, as well as the arraignment of accused murderer Stephanie Paris. On...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho – The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her...
OLDTOWN, ID
KREM2

Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run

OLDTOWN, Idaho – A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children’s grandmother was out with the children, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
OLDTOWN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared

FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
FAIRFIELD, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police Department issues chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) sent a notice to Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) and leadership of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying it has begun the process of declaring Camp Hope a nuisance property. The letter listed the problems they have recorded at the camp,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspects charged in fatal Franklin Park shooting appear in court

SPOKANE, Wash. - Witness testimony, DNA evidence and a phone call log helped identify the five people who now face charges in relation to a deadly shooting at Franklin Park in August, according to court documents obtained by KHQ. The shooting left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead. A medical examiner said...
SPOKANE, WA

