Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over BYU
Notre Dame had several standpoints during its 28-20 victory over the BYU Cougars
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Silver alert issued for missing 45-year-old man from South Whitley
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 45-year-old man missing from South Whitley, who is believe to be in extreme danger and require medical aid. Seth Ruggles was last seen at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in South Whitley, which is 117 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
iusbpreface.net
Are you ready to WERC?
The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend. The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend.
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
WNDU
Missing Kosciusko County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert that was issued for Terry Nash, 69, who was missing out of Silver Lake in Kosciusko County was candeled after police say he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0