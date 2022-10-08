ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City

(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
LA PORTE, IN
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
iusbpreface.net

Are you ready to WERC?

The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend. The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WAKARUSA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka

A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
