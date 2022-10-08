ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

traverseticker.com

Art2Art

5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
MAPLE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

ExhiBEERtion!

This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

VESSELS Exhibit Walk +Talk

Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of this exhibit. Bearup-Neal will explore the exhibit's multi-dimensional theme -- an out-of-the-box look at bowls, baskets, urns, pods, & other objects that store & carry things.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Fall Festival in Frankfort

The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Two-Way Street Conversion, ARPA Projects On City Agenda

Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party

Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Comedy with Rocky LaPorte

$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

