Family fun at the fair – here’s our list of can’t-miss attractionsKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
More fall fun headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Visit haunted historic sites in Cumming with these toursMichelle HallCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend funJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect dayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun County survives upset bid at St. Francis
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rabun County scored with just over eight minutes to play as they survived Friday night at St. Francis, 17-14. The Wildcats got on the board first as Lang Windham punched it in from two yards out to take the early lead. Marc Remillard added to the Rabun lead with 10:36 to play in the first half with a 23-yard field goal, pushing the score to 10-0.
dawgpost.com
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit
ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County routs Banks County in Region 8-2A opener
HOMER, Ga. — Caiden Tanner was tough to stop as Union County reeled off 35 unanswered points to cruise past Banks County, 42-7, at Leopard Stadium on Friday. Tanner finished the night with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 29 yards rushing and three scores. The Panthers finished with 420 total yards of offense.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Kendall Milton, AD Mitchell and other Georgia football injuries following Auburn game
ATHENS — The Bulldogs were a banged-up bunch entering the game against Auburn. As is the case, the Bulldogs sustained a few more bruises during the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. Georgia lost running back Kendall Milton in the second quarter to a groin injury. He was ruled...
accesswdun.com
Georgia State holds off Ga. Southern
ATLANTA — Darren Grainger threw for a pair of touchdowns and Tucker Gregg ran for two scores and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 41-33 on Saturday. The Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) built a pair of 17-point leads at 27-10 and 34-17 before Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2) closed to within four when Kyle Vantrease threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Khaleb Hood with 7:29 left in the third quarter, Five minutes later, Vantrease threw a 24-yard touchdown to Amare Jones and the extra-point was blocked to reduce the deficit to 34-30. The Panthers countered, and Tucker Gregg's 33-yard scoring run sealed it.
Tyler Williams, Georgia Bulldogs newest commitment, easily outruns defense for long touchdown grab
Lakeland High School (Florida) wide receiver Tyler Williams is the newest member of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class, a group that ranks No. 2 nationally. On Friday night, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher gave Georgia fans a taste of what they can expect from him, as the big ...
accesswdun.com
College football: UGA's Smart speaks to media ahead of Vandy game
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart hit on several topics during his Monday afternoon presser. Below is what Smart and several athletes had to say. “I want to open by thanking the fans, again, for a tremendous home environment. That's the expectation we've set at UGA; for an environment to be intense and fun and exciting, and I thought that the crowd did that. And we want the same this week. Vanderbilt got a lot of respect for Clark. You know, he's an alumnus to the school, similar to me. I've always respected the work and job he did. He did a tremendous job when he was at Wake. And we copied a lot of the things he did defensively there. And then competed against him as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, as well. So through the SEC head coaches' meetings and gotten to know him better. And I have a lot of respect for the way he carries himself and the way he leads his program. So with that, we're on to Vandy.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia basketball event ‘Stegmania’ an electric preview to season ahead
ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s first “Stegmania” event was electric. The event previewed the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams with a series of skills competitions, a dance battle, and a pair of celebrity appearances. Hip Hop artist Quavo, a known Georgia...
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Auburn at Georgia Football
Scenes from Auburn at Georgia college football at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photos: Dave Quick)
accesswdun.com
Former Dogs coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a school spokesman said. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton said Dooley, 90, was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19. Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university...
fox5atlanta.com
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says it is a "mild case." The former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics apparently had been battling a case of pneumonia and had canceled his appearance at the UGA bookstore before the Auburn game.
accesswdun.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student
Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Funeral announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced. Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
accesswdun.com
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.
accesswdun.com
Walter Joseph Smolenski
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Walter Joseph Smolenski, Jr., age 82 of Nicholson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, October 8, 2022. Mr. Smolenski was born in Bristol, Connecticut the son of the late Walter Joseph Smolenski, Sr. and the late Bernice Murowski Smolenski, and is also preceded by his wife, Dora Diaz Smolenski. Mr. Smolenski was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired Restaurant Owner and Chef.
accesswdun.com
Edgar Pilgrim
Edgar Pilgrim, 81 of Gainesville died Saturday October 8, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
