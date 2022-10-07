ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex

DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
MIX 108

Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?

It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
SUPERIOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Sophie Tibbetts blazes trail with completion of Superior 100-mile race

Sophie Tibbetts participates in the final day of the 100-mile Superior Fall Trail Race on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, near Lutsen. Photo: Contributed / Awen Briem. A decades-worth of training and preparation culminated in the race of a lifetime for ultrarunner Sophie Tibbetts of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in September.
LUTSEN, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?

In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
ADA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
POLK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion

Police have arrested Brendan Smith of Cloquet for his involvement in a home invasion in June. The 43-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday after an extensive investigation following the incident on June 7. Police said Smith broke into a home on Boulder Drive in Cloquet. They say he then...
CLOQUET, MN
kdal610.com

Man Arrested For Day Care Gun Threat

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A 33 year old man was taken into custody by Superior Police after threatening to take a gun to a day care center. Police were alerted about 1 p-m Thursday by a woman who received concerning phone communication from the father of their child. He...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
POLK COUNTY, MN

