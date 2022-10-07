Read full article on original website
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
FOX 21 Online
Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex
DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
boreal.org
Sophie Tibbetts blazes trail with completion of Superior 100-mile race
Sophie Tibbetts participates in the final day of the 100-mile Superior Fall Trail Race on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, near Lutsen. Photo: Contributed / Awen Briem. A decades-worth of training and preparation culminated in the race of a lifetime for ultrarunner Sophie Tibbetts of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in September.
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
boreal.org
Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion
Police have arrested Brendan Smith of Cloquet for his involvement in a home invasion in June. The 43-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday after an extensive investigation following the incident on June 7. Police said Smith broke into a home on Boulder Drive in Cloquet. They say he then...
kdal610.com
Man Arrested For Day Care Gun Threat
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A 33 year old man was taken into custody by Superior Police after threatening to take a gun to a day care center. Police were alerted about 1 p-m Thursday by a woman who received concerning phone communication from the father of their child. He...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
I-35 Northbound Lanes Closed In Duluth – Early Morning October 11
Not so fast. It seems like the new northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project area just opened up and now there's another closure coming that drivers will want to be aware of. This one, however, will be brief and early. Officials with the Minnesota Department of...
