wdayradionow.com
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FeDex Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
kvrr.com
Fire destroys Harwood home, ‘suspicious’ vehicle seen in area
HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called “suspicious activity related to a vehicle” in the vicinity of a fire that destroyed a home in Harwood. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is located...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
valleynewslive.com
Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
valleynewslive.com
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and teachers say Taz the Dog at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo has been removed from the campus. They say they were told by the superintendent Friday that Taz cannot be at the school-- but they say a reason wasn’t given as to why.
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
valleynewslive.com
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
fargoinc.com
Self Storage: Taylor, Ryan, Kelsey, Trevor, Jerrick & Jeremy, Five Star Storage
While Five Star Storage offers exceptional storage solutions throughout their 13 FMWF locations, the main service they are dedicated to providing is peace of mind. Knowing your possessions are in safe and capable hands translates to one less thing to worry about. Five Star Storage offers more than just your...
kroxam.com
kroxam.com
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Assaulting a Child
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting a child. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks of White Earth was caring for a child in June of 2020. During the afternoon, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
