Hawley, MN

valleynewslive.com

The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FeDex Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
FARGO, ND
City
Hawley, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
FARGO, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?

In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
ADA, MN
viatravelers.com

23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Foxhome looking for answers for vast difference in garbage bills

FOXHOME, MN (Valley News Live) - There are several needs that are imperative for modern day life, such as electricity, water and waste removal. But in the small town of Foxhome, Minnesota, the residents are left scratching their heads, wondering why they’re paying varying prices for what seems to be the same kind of service.
FOXHOME, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
HARWOOD, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Anonymous group releasing Cass County Sheriff's Office records

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County Sheriff is continuing to insistent that he has nothing to do with an anonymous group that is releasing department records. Deputy Mathew King says he isn't behind efforts to stir up the race for sheriff. Code 4 Media is at the center of the controversy after the group sent a large number of sheriff's department investigative documents to reporters and news outlets Monday. It was also the reason over 50 exit interviews from the last three-and-a-half years were released Tuesday.
CASS COUNTY, ND

