NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
Murray to start Maple Leafs regular-season opener Wednesday in Montreal
TORONTO -- Matt Murray will get the start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they begin the regular season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ESPN+). Ilya Samsonov will start on Thursday in Toronto's home opener against...
NHL
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
NHL
Avalanche chance for repeat among top storylines in NHL this season
The regular season already is underway with the Nashville Predators returning from the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague with two wins in as many games against the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops in North America on Tuesday. The New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL
Canes Announce Roster Moves
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and forward Jamieson Rees from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Jack Drury and Jordan Martinook have also been assigned to Chicago. Defenseman Jake Gardiner has been placed on long term injured reserve, and forward Max Pacioretty has been placed on the injured non-roster list.
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
RELEASE: Shore and Hamblin loaned to Condors, Demers released from PTO
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers loaned forwards Devin Shore and James Hamblin to the Bakersfield Condors on Monday, while releasing defenceman Jason Demers from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). Shore is loaned to Bakersfield after being placed on and subsequently clearing waivers Monday after the 28-year-old forward recorded three...
NHL
'DEMAND A LOT OF MYSELF'
Huberdeau's splendid spin move a sign of things to come in Flames colours. The combination of it all was virtually incalculable. Power, finesse and everything in between. In fact, Jonathan Huberdeau didn't even know he had that move in the arsenal. "I was surprised that I kept my speed like...
NHL
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Cap Preseason in Matinee Matchup vs. Kings
The Ducks and Kings meet for the third time this week, closing the 2022 preseason today at Crypto.com Arena. PUCK DROP: 1:00 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL (DUCKS BROADCAST) | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim enters the preseason finale with a 4-2-0 record through six games, but just...
NHL
THAT'S A WRAP
Flames finish off preseason, turn focus to next week's date with Avs. Bring on the regular season. The Flames played their eighth and final warmup tilt Friday, falling 5-3 to the visiting Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome despite outshooting them 38-16. Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for...
theScore
Hart Trophy Power Rankings: Matthews, McDavid to battle again
The NHL season is nearly upon us, so it's time to take an early look at the Hart Memorial Trophy contenders. The top dogs from last season are poised to jockey for MVP honors once again, but there should be some movement on the list with a new potential finalist and a past one getting back into the mix.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Giving Thanks
Gene Principe sets the table for what the Oilers hope will be a Thanksgiving feast of a season as they look to build on their 2021-22 success. While the Oilers weren't off Monday, school kids did have the day away from elementary, junior high, high school or post-secondary, and most adults got an extra day's break from work.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 3
EDMONTON, AB - Oilers win, now the real games start. The Blue & Orange wrapped up their preseason with a 5-3 win at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken. The Oilers saw goals by Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid, while Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann found the back of the net for the Kraken.
NHL
Companions In The Crease: Andersen, Raanta Explain Masks
RALEIGH, NC. - A fictional hound dog and a LEGO character will be a part of the last line of defense for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. What exactly do they have to do with Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen?. Well, there is meaning behind both of the figures prominently...
