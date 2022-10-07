Read full article on original website
Related
krtnradio.com
Posts published in “Day: October 8, 2022”
By Marty Mayfield KRTN Multi-Media The Lady Tigers (4-8) hosted the Santa Fe Prep Lady Blue Griffins (4-9) Saturday afternoon October 8, 2022 for a district match in Tiger Gym and took the match in three with a third game barn burner. The JV match went three games as both…
krtnradio.com
October 9, 2022
Des Moines Senior Center Presents Fall Festival -October 15, 2022. The Des Moines Senior Center Presents Fall Festival and Fundraiser Sat, October 15, 2022 (11:30-2:30PM) at DM Senior Center 415 Des Moines Ave, Featuring Live Music By Las Vegas’ own, Jonathon Chavez y Al Cielo check out FB page- Jonathon Chavez Music ! Come on out to raise funds for the…
krtnradio.com
Romp in the Jungle Brings Raton Win
After a 30-minute lightning delay, and an unusual Saturday night game because of the referee shortage in New Mexico, the Raton boys finally hit the field for a district game in the Jungle against West Las Vegas where once again great blocking and running allowed Raton to mark the win column with a 42-7 win and a 2-0 record in district play.
Comments / 0