theadvocate.com
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win
It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
theadvocate.com
Southern notebook: Tensions flare before kickoff between Jaguars, Panthers
Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare. A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
theadvocate.com
Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge
Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant
East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
theadvocate.com
What we learned from Southern's dominant victory over Prairie View on Saturday
It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly believes in his LSU run defense, but the Tigers will be tested by Florida
LSU gave up a season-high of 263 rushing yards against Tennessee on Saturday and will face the nation's No. 19 rushing offense this weekend in Gainesville. Through its first five games, LSU's defense was giving up an average of 110 yards on the ground per game, limiting Mississippi State to 75 and New Mexico to 41.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly prepares for more LSU O-line changes, updates the status of two starting linemen
LSU coach Brian Kelly joked that he looked forward to putting together LSU's sixth offensive line combination going into the Florida game. During last Friday's walkthroughs, starting left tackle Will Campbell was driven off in an ambulance after an "episode," treated for dehydration during a weekend-long stay at the hospital.
theadvocate.com
Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown
Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
theadvocate.com
Carencro showed it's more than just a power rushing attack vs. Lafayette
The Carencro Golden Bears can throw the football. They possess a big, strong quarterback with a good arm in Chantz Ceaser and are blessed with a pair of talented freshmen at wide receiver in Chantz Babineaux and Kendrick Bernard. But what the Bears really like to do it run the...
theadvocate.com
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
theadvocate.com
Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach
Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
theadvocate.com
Florida is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Gators' offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Florida leads 33-32-3 OPENING LINE: Florida by 3. On Florida. RECORD: 4-2, 1-2...
theadvocate.com
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man dies in boat crash in Plaquemines Parish, officials say
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boat crash in Plaquemines Parish that took the life of a Baton Rouge man. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 8, an 18-foot vessel with three occupants onboard struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel, throwing those in the boat onto the rocks.
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
theadvocate.com
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Oct. 14-16: Forecast calls for great weather, robust crowds
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will present its second three-day event this calendar year Friday through Sunday at Girard Park — the first 2022 festival was in the spring — but expect even more this time. Forecasts call for perfect fall weather and a Cajun and zydeco star-studded...
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette authorities investigating potential explosive device after traffic stop: LPSO
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a potential explosive device after a traffic stop at the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway on Sunday evening. The Lafayette police and fire departments were also at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said on social media shortly before 6...
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
