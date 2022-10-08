ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

theadvocate.com

Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge

Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant

East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

What we learned from Southern's dominant victory over Prairie View on Saturday

It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown

Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach

Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

