theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
I'm a 9th-grade teacher. Here's what I wish parents of freshmen would help their children understand.
The author, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching high-school students, says parents can set their freshmen up for success beyond school.
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
Slate
A Destructive Classmate Is Ruining My Kid’s School Year
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
UC Daily Campus
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
BBC
Cambridge University sets up campaign to help students
Cambridge University has launched a campaign urging struggling students to access support, as the death of a sixth student this year is reviewed. The university has now had one confirmed student suicide and five suspected others in 2022. Natalie Acton, head of student support, said the new Reach Out campaign...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
