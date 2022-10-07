ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Maya Devi

Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition

Wiang Boonmee, a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition. This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Maya Devi

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
Outsider.com

Man Opens Door to His Home, Huge Bear Charges: VIDEO

It’s no doubt quite a shock to look out onto your porch and see not one, but two bears just kicking back, snacking on your garbage. Even if you live in areas where bears are commonly spotted, seeing the wild animals so up close and at your home can certainly be a little jarring. It’s extra unsettling, however, when one of these animals decides to charge toward the door to the home.
GAMINGbible

Dream responds to being called ugly following face reveal

Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft content creators out there, recently revealed his face following three years of anonymity to his 30 million fans. Now, he's spoken about the unpleasant comments made about his appearance, saying that he sadly expected the negativity. If you don't know Dream, you're sure...
Dhruv Sheladia

A Video of a Beautiful Family Creating a Core Memory.

Family—A synonym for trust, comfort, love, care, happiness, and belonging. "Family" is the relationship that we share from the moment we are born into this world. People that take care of us and help us grow are what we call "family," and they become lifelines for us to live. Family members have an important role in deciding an individual’s success or failure in life since they provide a support system and a source of encouragement.
Dhruv Sheladia

A video of a father and son's relationship.

Hello, guys. Good morning, and I am back with my new article. Today I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this beautiful piece of content to share with you guys, and I hope you will really enjoy this.

