soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Popculture
Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80
Jody Miller, the Grammy Award-winning country artist known for her hits in the 1960s and '70s that began with the crossover single "Queen of the House," has died. Miller passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 80.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
What’s Your Favorite Karaoke Song? Vote!
There’s nothing better than a karaoke night with friends, singing your favorite songs to everyone in the bar — whether they want to hear it or not. To honor the night out tradition, we at Billboard compiled our 100 favorite karaoke songs, with Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” topping the list. But now we want to know your thoughts.
sheenmagazine.com
The Power of Faith, Fashion and Music with Grammy-Award Winning Singer and Songwriter Dante Bowe
It is no exaggeration to say that Grammy® award-winning, multi-platinum selling singer, and songwriter, Dante Bowe has gotten our full attention. His style is a unique blend of soul, gospel, and R&B that has captivated audiences all around the world. Bowe, who is from Rockingham, North Carolina, but currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, gives everything he has when it comes to his love of music and how it makes him feel.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People': The Story Behind Every Song
R.E.M. had become rock royalty by the dawn of the '90s, and they kept their hot streak going with their eighth album, Automatic for the People. The LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and received near-universal acclaim upon its release on Oct. 5, 1992.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Every "Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror" Episode, Ranked
For better or for worse, The Simpsons has gone diabolical every Halloween for more than thirty years.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
‘My teenage hormones were raging!’: stars salute the Beatles’ Love Me Do at 60
‘I sang to it with a plastic guitar when I was three years old’. I was three years and two months old when Love Me Do came out, but I had a plastic toy guitar and whenever the song came on the radio I would stand on a stool and sing along. I don’t know why that song more than any other would leap out at me, but it was the first song I ever sang. It might have been the harmonica intro – the only other song I remember with a harmonica break back then was Frank Ifield’s I’ll Remember You – but Love Me Do was head and shoulders above Freddie and the Dreamers or Gerry and the Pacemakers or any of those bands with similar accents. Lennon and McCartney’s voices weren’t swathed in reverb like records were then, and their sense of melody was phenomenal. In terms of what they did later, Love Me Do is the bit that gets jettisoned once the rocket is in orbit, but it was vital to the whole process. It still makes me smile when I hear it and I take enormous pride in thinking that it was the launchpad for me.
classicfm.com
‘Love Divine, all Loves Excelling’ – lyrics to Charles Wesley’s beloved hymn
Penned by prolific hymnist Charles Wesley, ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ was sung by the congregation of Westminster Abbey at the wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. The uplifting words to ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ were written in 1747 by the prolific hymn...
