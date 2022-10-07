Are you a runner who feels the need to run daily, or have you found benefits in taking days off? We explore both sides... There are runners who claim it’s a great idea to run every day and, in fact, there are people who subscribe to a running streak (opens in new tab) philosophy. Running streaks are daily runs without a break. Meanwhile, there are other runners and exercise specialists who believe there are potential disadvantages of trying to run daily.

