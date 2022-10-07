Related
Here Are The Benefits Of Adding Fast Intervals To Your Walk
Interval walking is a great way to achieve your fitness goals faster.
Should you run every day? The pros and cons from the experts
Are you a runner who feels the need to run daily, or have you found benefits in taking days off? We explore both sides... There are runners who claim it’s a great idea to run every day and, in fact, there are people who subscribe to a running streak (opens in new tab) philosophy. Running streaks are daily runs without a break. Meanwhile, there are other runners and exercise specialists who believe there are potential disadvantages of trying to run daily.
Breath of Life: Four Breathing Exercises
Breathing exercises stimulate the left and right sides of the brain. Balanced hemispheres create a sense of calm, improve memory, increase lung capacity, and reduce blood pressure and heart rate. For each exercise, gently breathe in from the navel area. Breathe out by pulling air from the navel area toward the spine.
HIIT Workouts for Men Over 50
It’s no secret that staying healthy and losing weight gets more difficult as you get older. Being over 50 doesn’t make you old, but it does mean that things have changed a little, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Change is inevitable and it’s something you can embrace.
