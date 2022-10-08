Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
macaronikid.com
5 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good
With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneyfoodblog.com
Shop Black Friday Early With Target
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Who doesn’t love a good sale, especially when you’re already on the hunt for gifts? Target’s Deal Days are back and we are so excited!. Something...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
macaronikid.com
8 Events we are excited about this week!
Fall brings so many wonderful events! These are 8 events that we are looking forward to this week. Be sure to check out our calendar for more family fun events! Have an event you’d like to share? You can submit HERE. 1.) Libraries Love Lakes STEAM Storytime- Do you...
macaronikid.com
A Note From Michelle 10-8-22
After all of this cold rain, it's time to get outside and enjoy the weekend! Sharp's at Waterford Farm is open and ready for you to stop by and visit their 530 acre working farm. It's the perfect time to take a hayride to pick-your-own-pumpkin while enjoying the weekend events the farm has to offer. Be sure to read our article this week for more details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
Create Fall Leaves from Paper Towels!
Take your kids on a hike to look at the trees in their fall glory for a little pre-crafting inspiration. They can even pick up a few fallen leaves to use as a template for this project that will recreate the beauty of fall for your indoor decorations!. Supplies:. Paper...
macaronikid.com
Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!
December will be here before you know it. Many families welcome their Elf on the Shelf back for the holiday season on December 1st. (Or they at least tolerate their Elf on the Shelf. Let's be real here. Ha!) We are celebrating our tenth year of our Elf on the...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Fun at the Northern Central Railway
Don't miss these spooky fun upcoming events at the Northern Central Railway!. Get ready for fascinating kid-friendly ghost tales by the narrator, Nancy Pritt, as you voyage down the tracks and through the woods to Seitzland, PA. On our return, we’ll stop at Railroad Park for a campfire (weather permitting). You’ll be able to cook hot dogs and roast marshmallows for smores while listening to more spooky stories by the fire. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets for this spine-chilling good time! This ride is suitable for passengers of all ages.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
momcollective.com
For The Love of Crocktober
It’s that time of the year, time for leaves to start changing colors, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and time to start pulling cozy sweaters out of the back of the closet (yes, I know it’s Arizona… but go with me). One of my favorite fall traditions is kicking off Crocktober. What is Crocktober, you ask? It’s your new favorite holiday.
macaronikid.com
The Arts HUB Presents: Winter & Spring 2023 Programming!
Winter & Spring 2023 program registration at The Arts HUB is around the corner!. We’re proud to announce that we will bring back many popular classes from last semester, such as Acting Foundations, Broadway Dance, Vocal Performance, and more! We’re also bringing back our preschool program Broadway Sing & Dance, now with morning and afternoon time slots!
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
WDW News Today
New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the “Hercules” 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. “Hercules” Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
buckinghamshirelive.com
London Dungeon launches "terrifying" new Halloween show based on the most haunted house in the capital
London Dungeon has launched a "terrifying" new Halloween show based on one of the most haunted houses in the capital. Its new seasonal show, 50 Berkeley Square, is named after the reputedly haunted location and is set in the spine-chilling attic. The show will run from October 15 to 31...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Cookies
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!
snapshotsincursive.com
Jamaican Seasoned Fish
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Jamaican Seasoned Fish! Every country has a way of combining fresh herbs and natural spices to season up rice, beans, eggs, vegetables, fish, and meats. Then they go one step further and manufacture it so everyone can experience the authentic flavor. My friend, Leighton, is from Jamaica. He’s a pretty cool bartender in a downtown hotspot. When he gets a little homesick, he either hops on a plane to his native island or does a bit of traditional cooking until he can visit his extended family in person. I was fortunate enough to receive some of his Caribbean secrets. Ya Mon.
pawesome.net
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Comments / 0