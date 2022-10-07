ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Upworthy

A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.

An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:. How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?
Dorothy Writes

What If You Broke Your Own Heart: My View

Sometimes we are quick to judge people when we hear they broke someone's heart, sometimes we claim someone broke our heart but was that really the case? Should all the blame be put on them? These heartbreaks can be from a relationship, friendship, or even a family member. But don't you think one should also shoulder part of the responsibility for what went wrong rather than putting all the blame on the other person? This even helps the healing process.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
psychologytoday.com

Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings

Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
Someecards

Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
Upworthy

Domino's worker surprises birthday girl with special cake after no one showed up to her party

A mother, Lauren O'Rourke, had to call the Domino's restaurant in Coolum, Queensland, Australia, last week to cancel the sizeable order she had earlier placed for her daughter's birthday, as the girl's friends didn't show up to the party. However, the birthday girl's day was made when she got a surprise gift from a Domino's employee instead. Domino's Australia, in a Facebook post, revealed that the store's shift manager, Miles, felt extremely disheartened hearing that no one showed up for the girl's birthday and decided to do something special to try and lift up her spirits.
Slate

My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public

Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
Farm and Dairy

Life lessons learned from grandparents make us richer

“If you do nothing unexpected, nothing unexpected happens.”. The only grandmother I was blessed to know was a remarkable, talented woman with a great perspective on creating success through resourcefulness. Born at the turn of the century, Mabel was used to having very little and figuring out a way to...
