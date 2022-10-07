Read full article on original website
I “Quiet Quit” My Marriage, Staying for the Money and for Our Kids, Even Though I Was Miserable
“We need to go to marriage therapy now!” my husband cried out. I’d just told him I was leaving him. He said I’d blindsided him, and demanded we go to marriage therapy right that moment.
Opinion: People Often Miss Blatant Signs That Their Partner Is Losing Interest
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Woman Dragged for Anger Over Watching 3-Month-Old Niece for a 'Few Minutes'
"Do you have a habit of making big deals out of little inconveniences?" said one disapproving reply on the Reddit post.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.
An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:. How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?
I’m a size 4 & my bestie’s a 14 – we tried the same outfits including crop tops & babydoll dresses
TWO women have shared their Princess Polly clothing haul where they slay in the same outfits and have very different sizes. One a size four and the other a size fourteen, the pair try on cute clothing items that can go from day to night. Clothing brand Princess Polly makes...
What If You Broke Your Own Heart: My View
Sometimes we are quick to judge people when we hear they broke someone's heart, sometimes we claim someone broke our heart but was that really the case? Should all the blame be put on them? These heartbreaks can be from a relationship, friendship, or even a family member. But don't you think one should also shoulder part of the responsibility for what went wrong rather than putting all the blame on the other person? This even helps the healing process.
Woman Told She 'Isn't a Good Person' After 60lb Weight Loss Slammed
A 2018 study in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity Science & Practice found a "significant association between mental health changes and weight loss observed."
Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild
There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
I’m a dad – people call me weird for my cleaning hack but it’s a must if you have young kids
WHEN it comes to cleaning your home, you may think you're on top of things. But as one YouTuber pointed out, you can never keep things too clean, especially if you have young children in the house. The host of the YouTube channel Heart Storm Media shared his interesting cleaning...
intheknow.com
Man tries to ‘publicly shame’ sister into changing ‘weird’ baby name
A man is trying to convince his sister to change her “weird” baby name. He shared the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. His sister Penny named her first child Neon and plans to name her second Green. Her husband is on board with it, but the Reddit poster is not.
Opinion/Brown: When Alzheimer’s steals the mind of someone you love, not all is lost
The summer was just beginning when I first met Times columnist Saralee Perel. Here was this delightful woman, well-loved, writing for the same newspaper — and we’d never met. Shame on me. Saralee’s readers know all about her husband’s struggle with Alzheimer’s. As we became friends, my wife...
Someecards
Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
Upworthy
Domino's worker surprises birthday girl with special cake after no one showed up to her party
A mother, Lauren O'Rourke, had to call the Domino's restaurant in Coolum, Queensland, Australia, last week to cancel the sizeable order she had earlier placed for her daughter's birthday, as the girl's friends didn't show up to the party. However, the birthday girl's day was made when she got a surprise gift from a Domino's employee instead. Domino's Australia, in a Facebook post, revealed that the store's shift manager, Miles, felt extremely disheartened hearing that no one showed up for the girl's birthday and decided to do something special to try and lift up her spirits.
Just in time for Halloween, people share the worst candies. Here are the top 10 to avoid.
The new Crunch bar recipe tastes 'like chocolate lies!'
Slate
My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public
Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
Farm and Dairy
Life lessons learned from grandparents make us richer
“If you do nothing unexpected, nothing unexpected happens.”. The only grandmother I was blessed to know was a remarkable, talented woman with a great perspective on creating success through resourcefulness. Born at the turn of the century, Mabel was used to having very little and figuring out a way to...
