Bride Cheered for Billing In-Laws Over Wedding Guests They Secretly Invited
"They are upset because it was their money for their Christmas vacation," the bride said.
Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her
Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
Man Slammed for Returning Fiancée's Wedding Dress at Mom's Request
One Redditor said the fiancée should "call off the wedding," while others said she should "run."
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reveals She and Jeremy Canceled Their Anniversary Trip: ‘This Is Motherhood’
Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip. “Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.
Woman 'Gutted' by Partner Attending Wedding Abroad Without Her Splits Views
"No, you're not entitled to a free holiday," commented one Mumsnet user.
Bride who was jilted hours before her wedding shares her first thought when groom didn't show
A heartbroken bride who bravely had her wedding without her groom has revealed her first thoughts when she realised she'd been jilted. Kayley Stead, 27, thought she was about to marry the love of her life until just before she put on her wedding dress and she discovered he'd ran away.
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 9 trends that'll be taking over in 2023.
From colorful decorations to thoughtful touches like disposable cameras, here are the ceremony and bridal trends we can expect to see next year.
Massachusetts Bachelor Groomsman Finds Date to His Brother’s Wedding on TikTok
Steve Allaire was set to be a groomsman at his kid brother’s wedding in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. He had a spiffy suit and a wedding gift, but the 30-something bachelor didn’t have a wedding date. So he decided to take a gamble on the power of social media, and posted videos on TikTok, seeking a date for the nuptials. The response to his posts was overwhelming, with some 8,000 women vying for the spot. With time running out, Steve was faced with the daunting task of choosing.
Dublin couple have dream wedding after dating since they were 16
Nicola and James Symes, both from Swords in Dublin. The Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar. The most beautiful venue and amazing staff. I got it in Pearls and Lace in Donegal. I purchased it via a Zoom call and it was the best decision ever. The dress was beyond my wildest dreams!
Bride's Response to 'Miserable' Wedding Day Cheered Online
"The photo of you two [on] the boat in the rain reminds me of 'The Notebook'," one user said.
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
Couple Invoicing Bride $2,000 After Being Uninvited to Her Wedding Praised
A post about a couple who decided to charge a family member for their wedding printing services after finding out they were not invited to the nuptials has gone viral on Reddit, where it has received 25,600 upvotes. The Redditor wrote that he and his wife run a printing company...
Hollywood Divorce: Tia Mowry, Miguel and Tom Brady Call It Quits With Their Spouses
On Tuesdays, we get divorced. The news of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s split after 14 years of marriage shocked the Internet, but they weren’t the only couple of many years calling it quits. In fact, several Hollywood couples announced their divorce yesterday (Oct. 4). The girls are...
Wedding Guest's Reaction to Bouquet Throw Delights Internet: 'Single Life'
Legend has it, the bouquet toss was invented so the bride could throw the flowers and then run away and escape the clamoring singletons.
Preserve your wedding memories with the 10 best photo albums
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We humans have a nasty habit of forgetting, even when we want to remember every detail of something. Take weddings, for example. They’re supposed to be among the happiest days in a couple’s combined lives, but the details of it will always slip away in time.
A Wedding Ring Poem by Verilyn Titus
A wedding ring can mean something different to each of us... To me it means a high level of trust... It should not be taken lightly for it is a responsibility given by God to mankind...Even when the love is regretfully untwined... Some will scoff at the idea of those...
Unique Way to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary
Whether you have been married for many, many years or else are shortly going to be celebrating your very first year of being married, it is always exciting when planning how to spend that special day together. With this in mind, continue reading to discover four unique ways to celebrate...
Award-Winning Photographer Stanley Babb Shares The Wedding Photos He's Taken That Blew Him Away
Check out some of his most breathtaking work, and what made these nuptials stand out for the celebrity wedding and lifestyle photog. Less than 10 years ago, in 2014, Stanley Babb bought his first professional camera. His interest in photography had been fostered years prior, while in high school, when he’d been gifted a point-and-shoot camera from his father to capture fun moments with friends. As the years passed, taking pictures became a hobby he enjoyed. It would eventually become a passion.
