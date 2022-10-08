ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

iPhone 14 Glitch Could Call 9-1-1 At The Wrong Time

The new iPhone 14 has a highly desirable safety feature that's causing some interesting problems.The crash detection feature is a safety device that calls 9-1-1 whenever it detects a crash. The sensor detects the crash and then alerts authorities if the owner of the phone doesn't respond within 20 seconds.
CELL PHONES
103.1 Kickin Country

Your Amazon Delivery Might Include Bed Bugs

I don't know about you, but I'm always pretty excited when my Amazon order arrives. I know that many retailers lament Amazon. I know that many local retailers and even some iconic national chain stores have gone under because of competition from Amazon. I try to always support local businesses,...
PET SERVICES
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy