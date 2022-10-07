Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
bossierpress.com
DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS
Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
Texarkana police search for missing man
Texarkana police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
KTBS
Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season
TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year. After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise. Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases...
Former East Texas teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
ccording to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
ktalnews.com
Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
Comments / 0