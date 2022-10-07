ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
KTBS

Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight

TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
TEXARKANA, TX
bossierpress.com

DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS

Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
TEXARKANA, AR
LoneStar 92

East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week

TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season

TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year. After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise. Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

