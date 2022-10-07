Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
2265 Columbia
Great Home in Troy! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home in award winning Troy School District. Home features Newer Windows, Carpeting in Living, Dining, Family rooms and All 4 Bedrooms. Eat in kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Formal dining room great for family get-togethers! This quad-level home features a living room on the main floor and a family room on the lower level. Master bedroom has attached master bathroom. No Smoking, No Pets.
21105 Atlantic
- Nice two bedroom for rent! This charming house features an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, laundry room, newer driveway, fenced in yard, and a detached garage. Square footage is quite reasonable for a two bedroom house. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
River Place Apartments
Modern interior finishes, impeccable grounds and innovative designs provide a lifestyle that is unique to River Place Luxury Apartments. With direct access to all of Downtown Detroit’s major entertainment venues, nearby amenities and the Detroit RiverWalk, your new home is an ideally located retreat. At River Place Luxury Apartments, choose from select lofts and brownstones with individual terraces, expansive river views, 13-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, 8-foot windows and stylish interior designs.
5680 Pardee
Beautiful Updated 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn Heights! DON'T MISS OUT - Welcome to the beautiful Z on Pardee Apartments conveniently located in a quiet community located in the heart of Dearborn Heights. This one bedroom unit boasts 750 SF and has been completely updated with all new vinyl plank flooring, brand new bathroom including new vanity, new bathtub, ceramic tiled floors, freshly painted throughout, new six panel doors, updated kitchen with new countertop & backsplash, new light fixtures & your own private balcony with new decking. Coin operated laundry machines in all basements. We allow cats. Please inquire for the additional fees associated with a pet. Z on Pardee is part of the Z Apartment Group community and you will not be disappointed. It's conveniently located just 9 miles from Detroit Metro Airport and just under 16 miles from all of the sports arenas and downtown Detroit. Retail shopping centers and expressways are just around the corner. FIRST FLOOR UNIT *ASK US ABOUT OUR $0 CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION**
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
2201 London Ave
London Moore Apartments - One Bedroom - We Have Options Available For Healthy & Safe Apartment Tours!. You are able to view our Virtual Tours on our website at www.mthmgt.com. Our Resident Manager is available to Face time or Android Video Chat a walk through of any available apartment. Also...
The Hamilton
The Hamilton is a community that offers something for everyone to live an active, social life with a playground, on-site laundry, controlled access, community room, and more. Each of our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments are tobacco-free and feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-ups, and efficient appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Special Way Food Store and USPS, and 14 mintues from Walmart. We are a convenient commute from Detroit.
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get an authentic taste of Mexico at this restaurant that started at home
Be it tasty tacos, or some traditional birria, Jose de Jesus Lopez knows how to keep people coming back to Taqueria Mi Pueblo. “Mi pueblo means ‘my town,’” explains Lopez. “Instead of putting Jalisco, where my state is, I said well, it’s for everybody, my town.”
The Oakland Press
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
The Oakland Press
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
100 birds found in rental home covered in filth spurs lawsuit for ‘horrific’ conditions
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Officials want an Ypsilanti Township home rigorously cleaned and sanitized by professionals after a routine rental inspection revealed more than 100 birds inside it. Describing the home as “horrific,” Ypsilanti Township filed a public nuisance lawsuit in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Oct. 3 against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Halloween Stroll offers fun for the whole family
Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is kicking off its Halloween Stroll, which runs every weekend during the month of October. Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, described the Halloween Stroll as having “a little bit of spooky and a little bit of happiness”. Visitors can experience around...
