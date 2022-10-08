Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
NAFLD: New study shows role of adenosine kinase in fat deposition, liver inflammation
A study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research provides compelling evidence of the important role of hepatocyte adenosine kinase in the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The study, "Hepatocyte Adenosine Kinase Promotes Excessive Fat Deposition and Liver Inflammation," appeared in September in the journal Gastroenterology. Hepatocytes are cells...
womenfitness.net
Researchers Identify a Drug that Mimics the Effects of Exercise on Muscle and Bone in Mice
Maintaining a regular workout routine can help you look and feel great — but did you know that exercise also helps maintain your muscles and bones? People who are unable to engage in physical activity experience weakening of the muscles and bones, a condition known as locomotor frailty. Recently, researchers in Japan have identified a new drug that may aid in the treatment of locomotor frailty by inducing similar effects as exercise.
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals possible brain mechanisms behind COVID-19 delirium
Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
Will Micron Technology's $100 Billion Splurge Bring the Stock Out of Its Misery?
The memory chip specialist has announced an ambitious investment plan at a difficult time.
optometrytimes.com
Current glaucoma treatments bring challenges
Optometrists must identify and mitigate complications for this patient base. As optometrists, we are taught to treat and manage many ocular diseases. But 1 disease sits on a pedestal in our training: glaucoma. According to the National Eye Institute, more than 3 million individuals in the United States have glaucoma,...
Forge Biologics Announces Updated Positive Clinical Data in RESKUE, a Novel Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial for Patients with Krabbe Disease
Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar, M.D, MS., will present updated clinical data from the RESKUE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FBX-101—the Company’s novel gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Krabbe disease—during the 29th Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) being held October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005592/en/ RESKUE is the first-in-human clinical trial where patients with Krabbe disease are administered FBX-101, a systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene replacement strategy,...
optometrytimes.com
Research finds systemic comorbidities play role in development of open-angle glaucoma
Several risk factors beyond intraocular pressure contribute to open-angle glaucoma. Spanish researchers pinpointed systemic comorbidities that play an important role in the conversion from ocular hypertension (OHT) to open-angle glaucoma (OAG).1. Beyond intraocular pressure (IOP), risks for development of OAG include advanced age, ethnicity, thin corneas, degree of glaucoma severity,...
healio.com
Incidental diagnosis of IPF common, still portends poor survival outcomes
Almost one-third of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis had an incidental diagnosis, with survival outcomes still comparably poor to those diagnosed non-incidentally, according to a study published in Respiratory Medicine. “The Japanese government recommends an annual physical examination for adults [older than] 40 years of age. Thus, some patients are...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Underlying Isolated CNS Inflammation
Encephalitis and encephalopathy in children represent a diagnostic challenge. We describe a patient with relapsing encephalitis in whom the differential diagnosis included acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, human herpesvirus 6 encephalitis, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Because of its rarity, HLH is often overlooked as a differential diagnosis in encephalitis, especially in the isolated CNS forms. As this case illustrates, inborn errors of immunity can underlie isolated encephalitis and should be included in the differential diagnosis of these presentations.
News-Medical.net
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
News-Medical.net
Reduced expression of interleukin 8 and interferon-gamma cytokines identified in long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared serum cytokine expression among healthy individuals and those with PASC [post-acute sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)]. Background. Among several COVID-19 patients, symptoms persist for approximately three months after the acute phase of infection, referred to as PASC,...
docwirenews.com
What’s Up with Magnesium in Patients With CKD?
Like many in practice, I have not paid much attention to the serum magnesium (Mg) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)—usually not checking the Mg level unless the patient is hypokalemic on a diuretic or has underlying cardiac disease, or in an acute setting when there might be evidence of ventricular dysrhythmias. However, over the past few years, there has been a spate of articles on the association between serum magnesium, high or low, and adverse outcomes in patients with CKD. Should we be paying more attention to Mg?
technologynetworks.com
What Happens in the Brain During Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation?
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive stimulation procedure that uses transient electromagnetic fields to act in a focused manner on a particular brain region. It can be used as a therapy for depression, Parkinson’s disease or obsessive-compulsive disorders in patients resistant to drug treatments. Researchers from the Paris Brain Institute also showed lasting effects of TMS in rehabilitation after a stroke.
