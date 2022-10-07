Read full article on original website
thevarsitynews.net
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
thevarsitynews.net
5680 Pardee
Beautiful Updated 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn Heights! DON'T MISS OUT - Welcome to the beautiful Z on Pardee Apartments conveniently located in a quiet community located in the heart of Dearborn Heights. This one bedroom unit boasts 750 SF and has been completely updated with all new vinyl plank flooring, brand new bathroom including new vanity, new bathtub, ceramic tiled floors, freshly painted throughout, new six panel doors, updated kitchen with new countertop & backsplash, new light fixtures & your own private balcony with new decking. Coin operated laundry machines in all basements. We allow cats. Please inquire for the additional fees associated with a pet. Z on Pardee is part of the Z Apartment Group community and you will not be disappointed. It's conveniently located just 9 miles from Detroit Metro Airport and just under 16 miles from all of the sports arenas and downtown Detroit. Retail shopping centers and expressways are just around the corner. FIRST FLOOR UNIT *ASK US ABOUT OUR $0 CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION**
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
thevarsitynews.net
2265 Columbia
Great Home in Troy! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home in award winning Troy School District. Home features Newer Windows, Carpeting in Living, Dining, Family rooms and All 4 Bedrooms. Eat in kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Formal dining room great for family get-togethers! This quad-level home features a living room on the main floor and a family room on the lower level. Master bedroom has attached master bathroom. No Smoking, No Pets.
thevarsitynews.net
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock
Bedrock, a Midwest real estate developer managing more than 100 properties throughout Detroit and Cleveland, has revealed plans for a series of beautification projects aimed at enhancing the vibrancy and […] The post East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
thevarsitynews.net
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
thevarsitynews.net
2201 London Ave
London Moore Apartments - One Bedroom - We Have Options Available For Healthy & Safe Apartment Tours!. You are able to view our Virtual Tours on our website at www.mthmgt.com. Our Resident Manager is available to Face time or Android Video Chat a walk through of any available apartment. Also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
thevarsitynews.net
Outer Drive Manor
We have exactly what you desire in an apartment home. Our community offers comfort, quiet, and convenience for the on the go individual that embraces a quality lifestyle. We take pride in putting our residents first and our standard is to provide our residents with personal, prompt, and professional service.
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
thevarsitynews.net
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit
During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days. But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight. ...
Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life
A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units. Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted. The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner...
