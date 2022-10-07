Read full article on original website
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
2265 Columbia
Great Home in Troy! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home in award winning Troy School District. Home features Newer Windows, Carpeting in Living, Dining, Family rooms and All 4 Bedrooms. Eat in kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Formal dining room great for family get-togethers! This quad-level home features a living room on the main floor and a family room on the lower level. Master bedroom has attached master bathroom. No Smoking, No Pets.
21105 Atlantic
- Nice two bedroom for rent! This charming house features an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, laundry room, newer driveway, fenced in yard, and a detached garage. Square footage is quite reasonable for a two bedroom house. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
The Hamilton
The Hamilton is a community that offers something for everyone to live an active, social life with a playground, on-site laundry, controlled access, community room, and more. Each of our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments are tobacco-free and feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-ups, and efficient appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Special Way Food Store and USPS, and 14 mintues from Walmart. We are a convenient commute from Detroit.
5680 Pardee
Beautiful Updated 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn Heights! DON'T MISS OUT - Welcome to the beautiful Z on Pardee Apartments conveniently located in a quiet community located in the heart of Dearborn Heights. This one bedroom unit boasts 750 SF and has been completely updated with all new vinyl plank flooring, brand new bathroom including new vanity, new bathtub, ceramic tiled floors, freshly painted throughout, new six panel doors, updated kitchen with new countertop & backsplash, new light fixtures & your own private balcony with new decking. Coin operated laundry machines in all basements. We allow cats. Please inquire for the additional fees associated with a pet. Z on Pardee is part of the Z Apartment Group community and you will not be disappointed. It's conveniently located just 9 miles from Detroit Metro Airport and just under 16 miles from all of the sports arenas and downtown Detroit. Retail shopping centers and expressways are just around the corner. FIRST FLOOR UNIT *ASK US ABOUT OUR $0 CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION**
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
River Place Apartments
Modern interior finishes, impeccable grounds and innovative designs provide a lifestyle that is unique to River Place Luxury Apartments. With direct access to all of Downtown Detroit’s major entertainment venues, nearby amenities and the Detroit RiverWalk, your new home is an ideally located retreat. At River Place Luxury Apartments, choose from select lofts and brownstones with individual terraces, expansive river views, 13-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, 8-foot windows and stylish interior designs.
2201 London Ave
London Moore Apartments - One Bedroom - We Have Options Available For Healthy & Safe Apartment Tours!. You are able to view our Virtual Tours on our website at www.mthmgt.com. Our Resident Manager is available to Face time or Android Video Chat a walk through of any available apartment. Also...
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
22400 Cleveland St.
3 bedroom - 2 bathroom - $1,450 - Dearborn - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow in Friendly Neighborhood. hardwood throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Spacious with good natural light. Clean basement, a must see home! Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools. Pet Friendly with fees. $1,450/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. Minimum 600 credit score.
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
2328 Hillendale Dr
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet. Condo has finished basement with extra rooms for office, exercise room, family room or just additional storage!. No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable fee(1 Pet Only-dogs...
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Stranger danger in Highland Township: 10-year-olds offered popsicles
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stranger standing by the side of the road approached 10-year-old Jordan and his friend who were playing outside. "He didn't say hi, he just said 'Come here,'" Jordan said. "He was trying to get us into his car, trying to take us." It...
