Beautiful Updated 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn Heights! DON'T MISS OUT - Welcome to the beautiful Z on Pardee Apartments conveniently located in a quiet community located in the heart of Dearborn Heights. This one bedroom unit boasts 750 SF and has been completely updated with all new vinyl plank flooring, brand new bathroom including new vanity, new bathtub, ceramic tiled floors, freshly painted throughout, new six panel doors, updated kitchen with new countertop & backsplash, new light fixtures & your own private balcony with new decking. Coin operated laundry machines in all basements. We allow cats. Please inquire for the additional fees associated with a pet. Z on Pardee is part of the Z Apartment Group community and you will not be disappointed. It's conveniently located just 9 miles from Detroit Metro Airport and just under 16 miles from all of the sports arenas and downtown Detroit. Retail shopping centers and expressways are just around the corner. FIRST FLOOR UNIT *ASK US ABOUT OUR $0 CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION**

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO