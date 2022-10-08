ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, GA

Camden County nabs first region win over Richmond Hill, 21-14

By SEBASTIAN EMANUEL
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

The 2021 Camden County Wildcats didn’t get the taste of sweet victory in Region 1-7A games, this year’s team did so with a 21-14 win on the road against Richmond Hill.

Facing a high-power offense that Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1) possessed all year long, Camden County’s (5-2, 1-0) defense contained it for as long as possible to get the road win.

