Camden County nabs first region win over Richmond Hill, 21-14

The 2021 Camden County Wildcats didn’t get the taste of sweet victory in Region 1-7A games, this year’s team did so with a 21-14 win on the road against Richmond Hill.

Facing a high-power offense that Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1) possessed all year long, Camden County’s (5-2, 1-0) defense contained it for as long as possible to get the road win.