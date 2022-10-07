Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
5680 Pardee
21105 Atlantic
River Place Apartments
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
Riverland Woods Apartments
22400 Cleveland St.
8491 Prospect Ave
2201 London Ave
Outer Drive Manor
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life
A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units. Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted. The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner...
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
