[Brief] Over the weekend, local good samaritans rescued the eight-man crew of the tug Betheva 2 after it sank of Golo Island, about 70 nm to the southwest of Manila. At about 1430 hours on Saturday, as the Betheva 2 was transiting past Golo on a trip from Manila to Palawan, the tug took a large wave over the stern. The water flooded the engine room, according to her captain, and the vessel quickly sank. All crewmembers managed to abandon ship.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO