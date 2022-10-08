Read full article on original website
Royal Navy Frigate Seizes $45 Million Worth of Meth in Gulf of Oman
On October 2, a Royal Navy frigate seized a remarkable 870-kilo shipment of methamphetamine in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. U.S. 5th Fleet estimates the value of the seizure at about $45 million, or about $50,000 per kilo. Montrose was operating under the aegis of Combined Task Force...
Eight Tug Crewmembers Rescued By Good Samaritans Off Mindoro
[Brief] Over the weekend, local good samaritans rescued the eight-man crew of the tug Betheva 2 after it sank of Golo Island, about 70 nm to the southwest of Manila. At about 1430 hours on Saturday, as the Betheva 2 was transiting past Golo on a trip from Manila to Palawan, the tug took a large wave over the stern. The water flooded the engine room, according to her captain, and the vessel quickly sank. All crewmembers managed to abandon ship.
76 Killed in Boat Accident While Escaping Floodwaters in Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has directed an immediate review of ferry and boat safety protocols following a boat accident in the southeastern state of Anambra that killed 76 people. The overloaded boat, which was reportedly carrying 85 persons, capsized Friday following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state. Emergency...
Royal Navy Carrier Heads for Drydock to Repair Shaft Damage
The Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales has left her home port of Portsmouth to return to Rosyth, Scotland, where she will enter drydock for repairs to her starboard propeller shaft. Prince of Wales sustained a shaft failure on August 27, just after a grand sendoff for a transatlantic...
Interview: RADM Peter Sparkes, CEO of the UK Hydrographic Office
The Maritime Executive’s Tom Cox recently sat down with RADM Peter Sparkes, UKHO's CEO, to discuss the pace of digital change and his thoughts on the future of navigation. TC: Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, how are things going behind the scenes at UKHO?. It’s going...
Royal Navy Deploys to Help Fight Gang Violence in Turks & Caicos
In response to a surge in gang violence, the Royal Navy is dispatching the fleet oiler RFA Tideforce to the Turks & Caicos Islands. The security situation has rapidly deteriorated on the ilands over the past few weeks, with 11 fatal shootings in September and a further four in October - all allegedly linked to a Jamaican maritime smuggling gang.
