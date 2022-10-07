ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hayes, LA
FOX Sports

Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Naji Marshall
Person
Larry Nance
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, Rob Pelinka reportedly agree to extension through 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have reportedly agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. This is the second extension of Pelinka’s time in Los Angeles with this one reportedly having been agreed upon over the summer. Pelinka...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willy#Sg#Dyson Daniels Bench

Comments / 0

Community Policy