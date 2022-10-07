Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy catches fire as Pelicans stay perfect in preseason win against Spurs
Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans ranked 24th in 3-point attempts and 27th in 3-point percentage. The season before that, they ranked a respective 25th and 26th in those categories. One of the reasons the Pelicans selected Trey Murphy with the 17th pick in the 2021 draft was to improve...
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Trey Murphy III and Pelicans blast Spurs to remain undefeated at 3-0 in the preseason.
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans will face off on Sunday in part of their 2022 preseason schedules.
Los Angeles Lakers Waive Dwayne Bacon
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic guard Dwayne Bacon, who had signed a training camp deal with the team.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Three No. 1 draft picks talked shop!
FOX Sports
Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan...
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two
Paul George has no ego and wants to win.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers, Rob Pelinka reportedly agree to extension through 2026
The Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have reportedly agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. This is the second extension of Pelinka’s time in Los Angeles with this one reportedly having been agreed upon over the summer. Pelinka...
Blake Griffin the ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Boston Celtics
Payton Pritchard called newcomer Blake Griffin a "perfect fit" with the Boston Celtics. The post Blake Griffin the ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Newfound Joy This Season
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard feels grateful to be back playing basketball
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
